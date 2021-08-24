Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 35,679 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 35,679 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

