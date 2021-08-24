LUXCoin (LUX) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,248.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $797,723.03 and $29,248.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,959,399 coins and its circulating supply is 11,952,166 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

