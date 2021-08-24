Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Lyft by 72.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 246.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 49.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

