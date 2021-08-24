Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $815,830.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

