LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.10. 18,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.