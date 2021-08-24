M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $68.09. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.37.

About M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.