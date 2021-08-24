MACA Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.59.
MACA Company Profile
