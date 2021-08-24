MACA Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MACA Company Profile

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

