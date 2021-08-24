Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

