Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

