Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

