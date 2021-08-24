Maker (MKR) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Maker has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $142.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $3,708.26 or 0.07673924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

