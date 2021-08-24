Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 358,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 788,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.