ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.80.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,982 shares of company stock worth $3,111,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

