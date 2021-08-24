MANTRA DAO Trading Down 4.1% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $71.14 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 354,160,783 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

