MAP Protocol Trading Up 7.1% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $772,723.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

