Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 3.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.43. 42,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,827,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
