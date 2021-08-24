Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 3.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.43. 42,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,827,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

