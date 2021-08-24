MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of MarketAxess worth $56,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $476.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock worth $15,851,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.