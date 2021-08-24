Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 767,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

