Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 171.10 ($2.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.