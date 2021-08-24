Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

