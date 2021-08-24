Maro Trading Up 29.2% This Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $85.45 million and $15.61 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,825,923 coins and its circulating supply is 490,800,767 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

