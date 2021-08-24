Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

