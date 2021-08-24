Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Up 0.9%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

About Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

