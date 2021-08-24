MASQ Market Cap Tops $3.79 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $247,688.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

