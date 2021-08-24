Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 244,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,731. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

