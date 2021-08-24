Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,718 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

