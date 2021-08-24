Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,270,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,248. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

