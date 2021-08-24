Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

