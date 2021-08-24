Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,608. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

