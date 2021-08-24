Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 315,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 58,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. 182,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

