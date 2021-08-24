Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,076 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,988. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

