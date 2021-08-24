Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

