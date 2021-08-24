Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

