Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.36. 5,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

