Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

LMT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.43. 11,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.