Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 48,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.54. 28,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,558. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

