Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $230.60. 7,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

