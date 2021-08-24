Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

