Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 402,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 76,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.