Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. 36,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

