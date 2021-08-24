Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,689. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.88. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

