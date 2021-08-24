Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 149,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,611. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

