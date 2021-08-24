Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,914.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

