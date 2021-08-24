Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

MAXR stock traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.57. 81,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,721. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$27.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.96.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

