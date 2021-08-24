Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $427,600.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,481,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

