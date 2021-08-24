McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,292. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.