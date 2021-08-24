McGrath Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MEA)

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About McGrath

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. It operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services segments. The company provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction, and real estate training and conferences, as well as manages franchise offices.

