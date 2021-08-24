Mchain (MAR) Tops One Day Volume of $8.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $135,713.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 112.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,106,975 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

