Mchain (MAR) Trading Up 84.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $166,183.46 and $8.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,154,025 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

