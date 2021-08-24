McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,010. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

